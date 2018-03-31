Poet William Cowper didn’t know it, but his 1785 poem, “The Task,” contained a line that aptly fits 21st century farming. “Variety is the spice of life,” penned Cowper, and variety certainly is key when finding herbicides to combat ever-evolving weeds.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – The 2018 Nebraska Ranch Practicum gives ranchers cutting edge research in range livestock production from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Natural resources, livestock management, and economic reality are integrated throughout the Practicum.
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Livestock owners increasing their herds must grow demand for meat. Current herd size expands meat supplies and domestic meat consumption to record levels.