Persistent resistance: Farmers stay on attack with variety of weed sprays
Persistent resistance: Farmers stay on attack with variety of weed sprays

  • By Barb Bierman Batie, Midwest Messenger
Poet William Cowper didn’t know it, but his 1785 poem, “The Task,” contained a line that aptly fits 21st century farming. “Variety is the spice of life,” penned Cowper, and variety certainly is key when finding herbicides to combat ever-evolving weeds.

Livestock

Nebraska Ranch Practicum seeks applications

  

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – The 2018 Nebraska Ranch Practicum gives ranchers cutting edge research in range livestock production from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Natural resources, livestock management, and economic reality are integrated throughout the Practicum.

