At the dawn of the 1920s, farmers had things to feel good about. The Spanish Influenza pandemic had subsided, and the devastation of World War I, then known simply as the Great War or the World War, had ended.
But there were economic challenges as farmers returned to a more normal routine and prices sank.
“The decade did not open with a lot of promise for Missouri farmers,” says Sean Rost, oral historian for the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Farmers had experienced boom years in 1915, 1916 and 1917 as Europe was thrown into upheaval and began importing enormous amounts of wheat and corn.
After the war ended near the end of 1918, the great powers of Europe began to recover and imported less from America. Farm prices dropped in 1920 and 1921.
“You’re looking at an economic recession in the U.S. that’s really hitting farmers hard,” Rost says. “People wanted legislation to protect farmers’ crops.”
But the 1920s were also a time of innovation on the farm. Most farm work was still done with horses, but mechanization was growing.
“It was the dawn of tractors, and they could buy threshing machines,” Rost says. “But (mechanization) is not going to be as overwhelming as it’ll be later on. There’s still a lot of horse and wagon, horse and plow.”
Farm co-ops became more popular as farmers looked to share resources and machines, Rost says. A co-owned neighborhood threshing machine was common.
The innovation also included the arrival of AM radio in the 1920s. KMOX in St. Louis first broadcast the Cardinals during the 1926 World Series, when St. Louis defeated Babe Ruth and the Yankees to win their first World Series championship.
When the 1920s began, electricity was still a ways off for many farm homes, and the road system was largely unpaved. Rost says many farmers’ crops in the 1920s were shipped to markets via railroad.
“The highway system was not fully developed in the 1920s, but it was on the path to developing,” he says.
The biggest weather event of the decade was the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, which caused widespread devastation along the river.
“In 1927, there’s a major flood along the Mississippi River valley,” Rost says. “It has a pretty big impact on the region of Missouri south of St. Louis.”
This flood, one of the biggest in U.S. history, led to the Flood Control Act of 1928, and the U.S. government building a system of levees and floodways along the river to control future flooding.