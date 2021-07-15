Related to this story

Helping at home
Helping at home

Summer interns are at work in their home towns. The Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Internship program aims to strengthen students' connections to the towns that raised them. The hope is they would consider returning one day to plant their future in greater Nebraska.

Hoping for more 'rain day projects'
Hoping for more 'rain day projects'

"We have a list of inside 'rain day projects.' We were able to begin a few last week, starting some maintenance items on our combines in hopes that they will get used this fall. I hope to see a few more shop days in the near future!"