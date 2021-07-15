2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days photos
The trade was thinking there would be more soybean acres than showed up in the final planted acreage report on June 30, but it wasn’t all bad …
STOUTLAND, Mo. — For Bill and Kathy Bolch, Scottish Highland cattle are a great fit for their ranch in Laclede County, Missouri.
Ann Bruntz is a “facilitator.”
She loves to meet people, get to know them, and connect them with others who have similar interests or needs. She’s done that across the agriculture world in the state and across the nation.
There have been reports of blister beetle attacks on hay in McKenzie County and elsewhere in North Dakota, along with parts of Montana this ye…
Summer interns are at work in their home towns. The Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Internship program aims to strengthen students' connections to the towns that raised them. The hope is they would consider returning one day to plant their future in greater Nebraska.
PALO, Iowa — Oats certainly aren’t a new crop to Iowa soils, but the small grain crop is seeing a comeback of sorts in the state.
In the world of quilting there are as many types of quilters as there are quilt patterns.
Sour Mash, the Nebraska boogie-woogie country-swing band that thrilled Midwestern audiences and developed a huge following in the 1970s and ea…
As I write this June 30, the Delta variant mutation first identified in India, has become the fastest-spreading coronavirus variant in the U.S…
"We have a list of inside 'rain day projects.' We were able to begin a few last week, starting some maintenance items on our combines in hopes that they will get used this fall. I hope to see a few more shop days in the near future!"