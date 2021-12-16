2021 Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials

The Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials are conducted each year with producer needs in mind. Our objective is to give pro¬ducers the information to select varieties that will satisfy specific goals and are most likely to perform best under individual management practices.
Seed companies, private breeders and university-research and -Extension specialists voluntarily submitted any number of entries they wished. Most entries are commercially available but experimental varieties were also tested. Several additional commercial and public cultivars were included for comparison.
Tests were conducted using conventional, reduced tillage or no-till practices. All performance trials were planted at 160,000 seeds per acre, at row spacings listed in Table 1. Tests were conducted using a randomized complete block design with four replicates. Table 1 also lists the herbicides used for weed control in the conventional- and glyphosate-tolerant-variety trials. The Janesville location was moved to Clinton for the 2021 season.
Growing conditions average
Wisconsin soybean growers experienced average growing conditions across much of the state in 2021. Less-than-normal precipitation in April and May coupled with average temperatures expedited soybean planting. That rapid planting window was followed by erratic precipitation patterns across most of the state through September, with the southeastern portion of Wisconsin experiencing the driest conditions. Cooler weather in late May led to frost damage in some areas. The 2021 projected statewide-average soybean yield is 54.0 bushels per acre, an increase of 2 bushels per acre from 2020. Production is expected to be at 112 million bushels, which is more than the record crop of 2016. Source: Oct. 12, 2021, USDA-NASS report at www.nass.usda.gov
Statewide crop conditions were rated at about 73 percent good to excellent for most of the season. As of Oct. 31, 84 percent of the Wisconsin soybean crop had been harvested, which is ahead of the five-year average. Marshfield had some Phytophthora root-rot incidence. Sudden death syndrome was found at the Seymour and Menomonie sites, but the severity was limited. The Fond du Lac site was lost to a May 29 killing frost. Yields at the Hancock site were greatly variable due to undetermined field variation.
Performance measurement detailed
Yield: Plots were weighed and moisture was determined in the field using electronic equipment on the plot harvester. Yields are reported in bushels – 60 pounds per bushel – per acre at 13 percent moisture content.
Lodging: Lodging scores were based on the average erectness of the main stem of plants at maturity.
- 1 = all plants erect
- 2 = slight lodging
- 3 = plants lodged at 45-degree angle
- 4 = severe lodging
- 5 = all plants flat
Maturity: An entry was considered mature when at least 95 percent of the pods had turned their mature color. Seven to 10 days of drying weather are generally required before soybeans are ready to harvest. Variety performance is presented by brand, and then from earliest to latest based on the company-supplied relative maturity of the variety.
Protein, oil measured
Seed samples from all varieties grown in select locations were collected and analyzed using a near-infrared transmittance grain analyzer to determine grain composition. Our goal in providing that information is to increase soybean-value transparency so producers can consider the protein and oil content of varieties planted as well as the yield. The factor that influences protein the most and that is under control of a producer is variety selection. Data from the Wisconsin Soybean Variety Tests indicates that proper variety selection can result in 200 more pounds per acre of protein and oil without compromising grain yield.
Consider soybean diseases
Phytophthora Root Rot – caused by Phytopthora sojae
There are many races of P. sojae. Resistance genes are incorporated into varieties – see Table 10 – to provide complete or partial resistance to the organism as follows.
Gene Races
- Rps1-a 1, 2, 10, 11, 13-18, 24
- Rps1-b 1, 3-9, 13-15, 17, 18, 21, 22
- Rps1-c 1-3, 6-11, 13, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24
- Rps1-k 1-11, 13-15, 17, 18, 22, 24
- Rps3-a 1-5, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 23, 25
- Rps4 1-4, 10, 12, 16, 18-21, 25
- Rps6 1-4, 10, 12, 14-16, 18-21, 25
Selection of soybean varieties with the appropriate resistance gene is paramount for its control. Race 3 is the predominant form of Phytophthora in Wisconsin soils. Thus the long-used Rps1-a gene is not providing protection 95 percent of the time. Race 4 occurs in 25 percent of Wisconsin soybean fields. Growers have an excellent chance of controlling race 3 by planting varieties with the Rps1-c or Rps1-k gene. The Rps1-k gene provides complete resistance against most races of Phytophthora found in Wisconsin. That being said, race 25 has been found here in Wisconsin and the Rps1-k gene does not protect against that race.
Many varieties express tolerance or partial resistance to all races of Phytophthora, but varieties with this form of resistance are vulnerable in the early seedling phase. Certain fungicide seed treatments can provide a window of protection to partially resistant varieties during emergence. Variety resistance ratings are not reported and can be supplied by seed-industry representatives. The information shown in Table 10 is based on information supplied by public breeders or companies that are releasing or marketing the variety. It’s advised to consider Phytophthora resistance carefully as there was moderate incidence and severity of Phytophthora root and stem rot in Wisconsin in 2021.
White mold – caused by Sclerotinia sclerotiorum
The white mold fungus infects through the flowers during early reproductive growth; symptoms are delayed until early pod formation. Plant death is evident as the crop progresses towards maturity. White mold was a moderate issue in some fields in central and northeast Wisconsin in 2021. White mold in southern Wisconsin was sporadic and likely did not cause much yield reduction except on some very susceptible varieties. The reaction of soybean varieties to the white mold pathogen is expressed as plant mortality in the presence of high white mold pressure and reduced grain yield when incidence is more than 10 percent. Varieties that express 25 percent or less plant incidence generally yield well in the presence of white mold. However for every 10 percent increase in white mold incidence at the R7 growth stage, one can expect yield to be reduced 2-5 bushels per acre.
Soybean cyst nematode – Heterodera glycines
Soybean cyst nematode has gained significant importance as a yield-limiting pathogen in Wisconsin. A major concern is that growers are not aware of its presence on their farms. Soybean cyst nematode can cause severe stunting and chlorosis of soybean plants, but those symptoms are not always common; soybean cyst nematode can also cause major yield loss without obvious symptoms. The most common “symptom” caused by soybean cyst nematode is a yield decline through time even though best crop-management practices are used. Significant advances have been made to improve varieties for resistance to soybean cyst nematode. High yield performance in the presence of soybean cyst nematode is an excellent strategy to help select varieties that are resistant or tolerant in soybean cyst nematode-infested fields. Watch for white mold when soybean cyst nematode-resistant varieties are planted for the first time in soybean cyst nematode-infested fields. Soybean cyst nematode can suppress dense crop canopies required for white mold to develop. Many soybean cyst nematode-resistant varieties are also resistant to brown stem rot. Free soybean cyst nematode soil testing for growers is available through a grant from the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Email freescntest@mailplus.wisc.edu to request testing kits. Visit www.thescncoalition.com/partners/university-partners/university-wisconsin-madison for more information.
Brown stem rot – caused by Cadophora gregata
Brown stem rot is a major disease of soybeans in Wisconsin. In 2021 brown stem rot was occasionally found in fields in Wisconsin. External symptoms of brown stem rot are not observed until after pod development begins. There are examples where fields have both brown stem rot and sudden death syndrome, which can make diagnoses difficult because foliar symptoms are similar. There are two pathotypes of the pathogen that cause brown stem rot. The defoliating pathotype causes more-severe internal stem discoloration and defoliation of leaves, compared with the non-defoliating pathotype that only causes internal stem symptoms. The non-defoliating pathotype may be becoming more prevalent, so be sure to cut soybean stems to identify symptoms if plants are unthrifty, stunted or yellowing prematurely. Select resistant varieties if brown stem rot has been a problem in the field. Some soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties are also resistant to brown stem rot.
Sudden death syndrome – caused by Fusarium virguliforme
Sudden death syndrome incidence was moderate in 2021, especially in south and south-central Wisconsin. Sudden death syndrome is caused by a fungus. If soybean cyst nematode and sudden death syndrome are both diagnosed in the same field, damage to the soybean crop can be significant. However recent studies in Wisconsin suggest that the presence of soybean cyst nematode does not always mean sudden death syndrome will also be found. The primary symptom of sudden death syndrome is sudden leaf yellowing and browning during early pod development followed by leaf drop. Leaf symptoms of sudden death syndrome and brown stem rot can be similar, so be sure to cut soybean stems to rule out browning of the internal stem or pith to confirm sudden death syndrome. Sudden death syndrome-resistance information is available on tech data sheets from seed companies. Several seed treatments are available on the market that have excellent efficacy against sudden death syndrome. Contact a seed dealer for details and limitations of those products.
Soybean viruses, insects localized
Soybean aphids were localized again in 2021, whereas spider-mite infestations were isolated to droughty production areas of Wisconsin. Those growers that did not manage aphids or spider mites accrued significant yield loss. The bean-leaf beetle was observed in limited numbers in the southern counties. Soybean growers and agronomic advisors need to carefully monitor early-season bean-leaf-beetle populations again in 2022. The virus situation in fields also needs to be assessed; virus-infected soybean plants commonly produce discolored seed. Late-season bean-leaf-beetle infestation can cause extensive feeding injury to pods, thus combining with Bean pod mottle virus to reduce seed yield and quality. Evidence is increasing that soybean varieties differ in the ability to yield in the presence of insects and associated viruses. In 2021 symptoms of Tobacco streak virus were occasionally observed in soybean fields. To a lesser extent symptoms of Alfalfa mosaic virus were also observed. Symptoms of Soybean vein necrosis virus were more prevalent in Wisconsin in 2021 than 2020 but did not cause any yield reductions.
Consider what results mean
The performance of a variety may vary from year to year, even at the same location. Multiple tests across two or more years more accurately predict the variety performance. When selecting varieties consider maturity, herbicide tolerance, disease resistance and grain composition in addition to yield.
Small differences in yield may not be significant. The yield of any two entries may differ because of chance factors such as differences in fertility, moisture availability and diseases – even though the two entries do not have inherently different yielding abilities. As an aid in determining true differences in yield, the Least Significant Difference statistic is used. If the difference between varieties is greater than the tabulated Least Significant Difference value, then the entries are said to be “significantly different.” The probability of a mean difference being greater than the Least Significant Difference by chance is one out of 10 for the 0.10 Least Significant Difference value. Data that is not significant is indicated by NS.
Visit coolbean.info for more information.