2022 World Dairy Expo schedule

Trade Show (C, EH, TC, TM) – 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Purple Cow Gift Shop (EH) – 3-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

The Tanbark Lunch (TB) – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; bar 11 a.m.-close Monday-Friday; Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Expo Family Lounge (EH) – 9 a.m.-5p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Brevant Seeds Attendee Learning Lounge (P) – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Sunday, Oct. 2

8 a.m. 4-H, Intercollegiate & Post-Secondary Dairy

Cattle Judging Contest

10 a.m. WDE Youth Fitting Contest (SP)

2 p.m. WDE Youth Showmanship Contest (C)

5:30 p.m. 4-H, Intercollegiate & Post-Secondary

Dairy Cattle Judging Contest

Monday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. International Junior Holstein Show (C)

7 a.m. International Milking Shorthorn Show (C)

4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)

4 p.m. International Jersey Show – Heifers (C)

4:30 p.m. Dairy Shrine Reception and Awards

Banquet (EH) - tickets required

Tuesday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. International Jersey Show – Cows/Groups (C)

8 a.m. Central National FFA Contests (SP, EH)

8 a.m. FFA Advisor Appreciation Event (P)

8:30 a.m. International Guernsey Show (C)

9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)

9:30 a.m. FFA Seminar (EH)

9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)

10:30 a.m. FFA Seminar (EH)

10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

Noon Expo Seminar (EH)

12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)

2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

3 p.m. International Brown Swiss Show – Heifers (C)

4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)

5:15 p.m. Commercial Exhibitor Party (EH)

7 p.m. Top of the World Jersey Sale (TB)

7 p.m. World Ayrshire Event Sale (SP)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

7 a.m. Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (EH)

7 a.m. International Brown Swiss Show –Cows/Groups (C)

9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)

9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)

10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

11 a.m. OZOLEA Rete Agricola

11:30 a.m. Brevant Seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon (EH) RSVP Required

11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

Noon Expo Seminar (EH)

12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

1 p.m. Global Trends Driving Dairy Demand

1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

1:30 p.m. International Red & White Show – Heifers (C)

1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)

2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

3 p.m. World Premier Brown Swiss Sale (SP)

3:30 p.m. International Ayrshire Show – Heifers (C)

4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)

7 p.m. Recognition Awards Banquet (TB) – tickets required

Thursday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. International Ayrshire Show – Cows/Groups (C)

7 a.m. International Red & White Show – Cows/Groups (C)

8:30 a.m. Global Dairy Symposium (EH)

8:30 a.m. Road Markers to the Future Business of Milking Cows

9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)

9 a.m. World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight (EH)

9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)

10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

11 a.m. The Future Viability of Dairy Farmers in the U.S. (EH)

11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

Noon Expo Seminar (EH)

12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

1 p.m. International Holstein Show — Heifers (C)

1 p.m. How Does She Do It? How These women Built a Business (EH)

1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)

2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)

4:30 p.m. UW-Platteville School of Agriculture Alumni Reception (EH)

5 p.m. International Reception (EH)

7 p.m. World Classic 2022 Holstein Sale (C)

7 p.m. Sunset Celebration, featuring The Jimmys (TB)

Friday, Oct. 7

7:30 a.m. International Holstein Show – Cows/Groups (C)

9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)

9:30 a.m. Career Connections (EH)

9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)

10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

Noon Expo Seminar (EH)

12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)

1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

2:00 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)

2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)

4:00 p.m. Parade of Champions and selection of the 2022 Supreme Champion

5:30 p.m. World Dairy Expo 2022 Closes

Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

Location Key

(C) Coliseum

(EH) Exhibition Hall

(P) New Holland Pavilion 1

(TB) The Tanbark

(TC) Trade Center

(TM) Outdoor Trade Mall

(SP) Sale Pavilion

