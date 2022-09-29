2022 World Dairy Expo schedule

Trade Show (C, EH, TC, TM) – 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday
Purple Cow Gift Shop (EH) – 3-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The Tanbark Lunch (TB) – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; bar 11 a.m.-close Monday-Friday; Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Expo Family Lounge (EH) – 9 a.m.-5p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday
Brevant Seeds Attendee Learning Lounge (P) – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. 4-H, Intercollegiate & Post-Secondary Dairy
Cattle Judging Contest
10 a.m. WDE Youth Fitting Contest (SP)
2 p.m. WDE Youth Showmanship Contest (C)
5:30 p.m. 4-H, Intercollegiate & Post-Secondary
Dairy Cattle Judging Contest
Monday, Oct. 3
7 a.m. International Junior Holstein Show (C)
7 a.m. International Milking Shorthorn Show (C)
4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)
4 p.m. International Jersey Show – Heifers (C)
4:30 p.m. Dairy Shrine Reception and Awards
Banquet (EH) - tickets required
Tuesday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. International Jersey Show – Cows/Groups (C)
8 a.m. Central National FFA Contests (SP, EH)
8 a.m. FFA Advisor Appreciation Event (P)
8:30 a.m. International Guernsey Show (C)
9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)
9:30 a.m. FFA Seminar (EH)
9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)
10:30 a.m. FFA Seminar (EH)
10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
Noon Expo Seminar (EH)
12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)
2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
3 p.m. International Brown Swiss Show – Heifers (C)
4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)
5:15 p.m. Commercial Exhibitor Party (EH)
7 p.m. Top of the World Jersey Sale (TB)
7 p.m. World Ayrshire Event Sale (SP)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
7 a.m. Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (EH)
7 a.m. International Brown Swiss Show –Cows/Groups (C)
9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)
9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)
10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
11 a.m. OZOLEA Rete Agricola
11:30 a.m. Brevant Seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon (EH) RSVP Required
11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
Noon Expo Seminar (EH)
12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
1 p.m. Global Trends Driving Dairy Demand
1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
1:30 p.m. International Red & White Show – Heifers (C)
1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)
2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
3 p.m. World Premier Brown Swiss Sale (SP)
3:30 p.m. International Ayrshire Show – Heifers (C)
4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)
7 p.m. Recognition Awards Banquet (TB) – tickets required
Thursday, Oct. 6
7 a.m. International Ayrshire Show – Cows/Groups (C)
7 a.m. International Red & White Show – Cows/Groups (C)
8:30 a.m. Global Dairy Symposium (EH)
8:30 a.m. Road Markers to the Future Business of Milking Cows
9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)
9 a.m. World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight (EH)
9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)
10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
11 a.m. The Future Viability of Dairy Farmers in the U.S. (EH)
11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
Noon Expo Seminar (EH)
12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
1 p.m. International Holstein Show — Heifers (C)
1 p.m. How Does She Do It? How These women Built a Business (EH)
1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
2 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)
2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
4 p.m. Happy Hour in The Tanbark (TB)
4:30 p.m. UW-Platteville School of Agriculture Alumni Reception (EH)
5 p.m. International Reception (EH)
7 p.m. World Classic 2022 Holstein Sale (C)
7 p.m. Sunset Celebration, featuring The Jimmys (TB)
Friday, Oct. 7
7:30 a.m. International Holstein Show – Cows/Groups (C)
9 a.m. Tanbark Talk (TB)
9:30 a.m. Career Connections (EH)
9:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
10 a.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
10 a.m. Virtual Farm Tour (EH)
10:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
11:30 a.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
Noon Expo Seminar (EH)
12:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
1:30 p.m. Dairy Forage Seminar (TC)
1:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
2:00 p.m. Expo en Español (EH)
2:30 p.m. Knowledge Nook Session (EH)
4:00 p.m. Parade of Champions and selection of the 2022 Supreme Champion
5:30 p.m. World Dairy Expo 2022 Closes
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.