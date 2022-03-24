 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 WPS Farm Show
Driving Directions

2022 WPS Farm Show

WPS Farm Show logo

Admission: Free

Parking: $3

Show hours:

Tuesday, March 29 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location:

Experimental Aircraft Association grounds

1001 Waukau Ave.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Directions from north of Oshkosh:

U.S. Highway 41 south to Wisconsin Highway 44/Ripon Road East – exit 116

Turn left onto Highway 44/Ripon Road East to Knapp Street

Turn right onto Knapp Street

Bear right onto Poberezny Road

Turn left onto Waukau Avenue

Directions from south of Oshkosh:

U.S. Highway 41 north to Wisconsin Highway 44/Ripon Road East – exit 116

Turn right onto Highway 44/Ripon Road

East to Knapp Street

Turn right onto Knapp Street

Bear right onto Poberezny Road

Turn left onto Waukau Avenue

Alternate directions from south of Oshkosh:

U.S. Highway 41 north to Wisconsin Highway 26/County Road N east – exit 113

Turn right onto Highway 26

Turn first left onto Poberezny Road

Turn right onto Waukau Avenue

For more information on visiting Oshkosh, call the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau at 920-303-9200 or toll-free at 877-303-9200. Visit wpsfarmshow.com for more information on the farm show.

