2023 PDPW Business Conference to empower success

Mark your calendars and make plans to attend the 2023 PDPW annual business conference, set for March 15-16, 2023, at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Dairy’s premier educational event will again feature two days packed full of opportunities to learn, connect, network and empower dairy producers for success in 2023 and beyond.
The 2023 business conference will feature a variety of keynote, break-out and specialty sessions delivered by top researchers, experts and progressive dairy producers from across the country. Hands-on-hub and learning-lounge sessions will also deliver cutting-edge information in formats to fit every learning style. And the Hall of Ideas and Equipment trade show will feature more space to serve as a gathering and networking hub for producers and suppliers alike.
The Nexus® stage will return to showcase five companies whose novel ideas, products and services offer innovative solutions to forward-thinking producers. Following a 15-minute presentation, representatives from each company will engage in question-and-answer sessions with attendees.
Exhibitor information and applications for the Hall of Ideas and Equipment show are available now. Visit www.pdpw.org/businessconference and click “Exhibit.”
Sessions will continue to finalize in the coming weeks; visit www.pdpw.org/businessconference to watch for registration, hotel and speaker lineups. PDPW members will also soon receive ballots and candidate information for 2023 PDPW board-member elections. Election results will be announced at the end of the business conference.