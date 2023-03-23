Admission: Free
Parking: $5
Free motorized scooters and manual wheelchairs for attendees needing mobility assistance, no reservations needed
Show hours:
Tuesday, March 28 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 30 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location:
Experimental Aircraft Association grounds
1001 Waukau Ave.
Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Directions from north of Oshkosh:
U.S. Highway 41 south to Wisconsin Highway 44/Ripon Road East – exit 116
Turn left onto Highway 44/Ripon Road East to Knapp Street
Turn right onto Knapp Street
Bear right onto Poberezny Road
Turn left onto Waukau Avenue
Directions from south of Oshkosh:
U.S. Highway 41 north to Wisconsin Highway 44/Ripon Road East – exit 116
Turn right onto Highway 44/Ripon Road
East to Knapp Street
Turn right onto Knapp Street
Bear right onto Poberezny Road
Turn left onto Waukau Avenue
Alternate directions from south of Oshkosh:
U.S. Highway 41 north to Wisconsin Highway 26/County Road N east – exit 113
Turn right onto Highway 26
Turn first left onto Poberezny Road
Turn right onto Waukau Avenue
For more information on visiting Oshkosh, visit www.visitoshkosh.com or call the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau at 920-303-9200 or toll-free at 877-303-9200. Visit wpsfarmshow.com for more information on the farm show.