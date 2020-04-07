Have you, or are you planning to do some sort of caring or kindness act for others during this pandemic? If so, make sure you make the most of it by checking out the 4-H Citizenship project exhibits. There are several current exhibits in the 2019 fair book on page 4 that might get you started including a Care Package, Written Citizenship Essay, or Service Items. In addition, I’d like to offer a special award for a new category this year I’ll call the 4-H Caring Clovers.
Look around and see what you can do for someone else to brighten their day during this long siege of social distancing. Of course your safety is the priority, but what can you do to bring a smile to others? Maybe write positive messages with sidewalk chalk, creative signs or painting windows at nursing homes (always get permission first!) Think of all the children who can’t go to school. Can you come up with a game or a treasure hunt for them to explore (with their parents of course) to add some fun to their day? Maybe you can base it on a book you like.
Get creative and then take pictures and document what you did. Then make sure you bring it to the fair as a special 4-H Caring Clovers exhibit! I’ll be excited to see what you come up with! And share with me now at mloftis2@unl.edu so I can help promote your 4-H Caring Clover activities – and don’t forget to wear your 4-H shirts!!