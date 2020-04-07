The Burt County 4-H Public Speaking Contest will again be held the Monday after Easter, April 13th. However the location has been changed to YOUR HOUSE via Zoom on the computer!
The contests will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. Pre-entry for the contests is due by noon Friday, April 10th so Zoom addresses can be sent out to all participants. Call 402-374-2929 to register.
Remember there is a speech and a 60 second Public Service Announcement division of the contest with three age groups in each contest. Clover Kids are encouraged to participate by doing a “Show and Tell”. No other speech divisions may use any props.
If you need any help getting started or just need a second set of eyes and ears to help make your speech the best it can be, please give Mary a call at 402-374-2929 (or now at home at 402-377-2826) and she’ll be happy to figure out the best way to help while keeping our social distances. Full details of the contests were in the February newsletter, or just call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929.
Zoom – What is it and How Can I Use it?
Zoom has become one of the very popular ways to connect with classes, contests and meetings. If you need to get a little help on how to use Zoom, please go to the following website:
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting