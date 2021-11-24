A curious case of a blood parasite

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Parasites come in all shapes and sizes. From the tapeworms to lice, we deal with parasites all the time. But one place we don’t think of them living is in our bloodstream.

This is the case of a feline patient that is being graciously shared with permission from our client.

Meet Nova

Nova is a 1-year-old female spayed domestic shorthair cat that presented to our clinic Oct. 4 for sneezing, lethargy and anorexia. She is indoor only, in a single cat household and is not on any medications. Nova is up to date on her vaccinations.

Upon physical exam, Nova was quiet, alert and responsive. She was very thin. Her temperature, pulse and respiratory rate were all slightly high. Nova had a yellow tint to her skin, her coat was dull, and she was over 5% dehydrated. Her abdomen was slightly pendulous.

Diagnostics

Her bloodwork showed an elevated white blood cell count, dangerously low red blood cells and elevated liver enzymes. Her urinalysis showed 3+ bilirubin. Radiographs revealed a fluid filled abdomen. Nova’s feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus tests came back negative.

Differential diagnosis: Mycoplasma, immune mediated hemolytic anemia, feline infectious peritonitis, babesia, false negative FELV/FIV test

Next steps

Because Nova was so sick, the best option for her was to go to the nearest 24-hour care facility.

The doctors at the referral practice stained Nova’s blood and found inclusion bodies which are indicative of Mycoplasma haemofelis along with other supporting diagnostic evidence.