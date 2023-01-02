 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yesteryear

A grain blockade

Grain elevator 1910

In 1910, Florence, South Dakota, had five elevators. Their combined storage capacity was 115,000 bushels of grain. This photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum shows a busy day of grain buying around 1900.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

