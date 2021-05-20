Adapt for changing climate

Climate change is a topic being addressed in many ways at the local, state and national level. Many predictions and recommendations are surfacing regarding climate-change mitigation and adaptation. Mitigation means reducing climate-change effects by reducing the flow of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Adaptation means changing behaviors or systems based on identified or expected climate changes.
Agriculture is making steps toward adaptation and mitigation. Examples include farming systems that emphasize reduced soil disturbance, increased cover and plant diversity. They turn agricultural lands into a sink for carbon and become mitigation techniques with a positive impact on climate change. Many farmers have started to make adaptations to their systems to protect their farms from nutrient loss, devastating erosion events or crop losses caused by weather challenges such as dry periods or extreme storms.
Discovery Farms has compared its edge-of-field runoff data to corresponding rainfall. The data from Wisconsin and Minnesota show the impacts of precipitation events of different sizes on runoff, sediment and nutrient loss.
A rainfall-return period is an estimate of the likelihood of a rainfall event to occur. The probability of a 100-year-rainfall event occurring in any given year is 1 out of 100 or 1 percent. Generally, as the return period increases so does the rainfall or rainfall intensity. The graph separates surface-runoff events into rainfall-return periods as measured by Discovery Farms. It’s expected that storms will be seen with a return period of 0 YR – shown in dark blue, and snowmelt – shown in light blue.
There are main takeaway points shown in the graph.
- Runoff events are usually caused by snowmelt or storm events in sizes expected to occur every year.
- Most runoff is caused by snowmelt while the ground is frozen. In the non-frozen season, small- and medium-sized storm events influence the amount of runoff from a field.
- Soil loss is affected by storms of normal size while the soil is not frozen. But large storm events are a factor in more sediment loss than any other constituent.
- Phosphorus and nitrogen loss have similar characteristics to runoff volume relative to storm size. Snowmelt delivers the largest share of losses, while small- and medium-sized storms comprise the rest of the total.
Climate-change models predict more extreme precipitation events. That raises concerns because soil loss is disproportionately impacted by large events. To adapt for those changing conditions, agricultural systems must be built for extreme weather conditions.
Increasing cover during winter and spring helps prepare for large precipitation events. There are many acceptable cover-crop options but a priority should be placed on establishing cover in the fall – with enough biomass going into the winter to provide armor for soils in the spring. If planting a multi-species mix, choose one that contains at least one species that will live through the winter. It needs to provide living cover through the spring months until the next crop is canopied, to protect against soil loss. That may mean changing rotations or varieties to allow for earlier establishment of cover crops, or before Oct. 1. Systems should also afford more protection against soil loss, no matter the size of precipitation events.
In addition to protecting against sediment loss from large storm events, farming systems that are built with diverse crop rotations will have increased resilience for climate challenges. More flexibility is needed regarding when manure can be applied. One way to achieve that is to identify diverse forage rotations that allow for different windows of manure application and more days of living cover. With flexibility in the timing of manure application, producers can avoid time periods with greater risk for surface runoff or nitrogen leaching.
As adaptations to farming systems continue to be made, an important consideration is changing weather and climate conditions. Conservation systems are often referred to as more resilient in a challenging weather year. Instead of merely designing farming systems that can survive through a bad year it would be better to build adaptive systems that thrive in all conditions. As a return, farming systems will also serve as a sink for carbon and nutrients, further mitigating future climate change.
Amber Radatz is co-director of University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms. Email amber.radatz@wisc.edu to reach her.