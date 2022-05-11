Adding value to farm commodities can ease supply chain strain

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For two years, shoppers have seen how supply chain problems can shock the food system. Initially triggered by the pandemic, these problems have persisted due to labor shortages, transportation bottlenecks and now international conflict.
On-again, off-again product availability coupled with consumer interest in local foods has led more farms to consider adding value to the commodities they produce.
The meat industry provides an example, Mallory Rahe, University of Missouri Extension agricultural business and policy specialist, said in a news release. When the pandemic led to bare retail meat counters, producers responded to consumer demand by selling whole animals, halves or quarters. Others have sold meat directly to consumers through farmers markets or online marketplaces.
Farms interested in starting a value-added enterprise should first conduct their due diligence, Rahe said. The MU Extension publication “Adding Value in Agriculture, Food and Forestry” lists questions that farms should answer through research:
1. What problem will you solve? Think about how your product can solve a problem or fill a need. Identify businesses that would be your competitors and find ways to differentiate how your product addresses the need.
2. What customers will you serve? Learn all you can about your target customers, including their motivations and preferences. To collect this information, browse through social media or conduct informal interviews.
3. What resources do you need? List the raw materials you’d need to make the value-added product. If you don’t raise all of the needed materials on your farm, identify possible suppliers. Also, account for facility and equipment needs. Document how much all of these investments would cost.
4. How will you structure the business? The value-added enterprise should be separate from the farm enterprise and ultimately sustain itself independently. Gauge how the value-added business may require different skills from those used to run the farm. You may need to call on advisers or hire others to support you.