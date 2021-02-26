March busy month for gun shows

If you are looking to enjoy attending a gun show, there will be a total of 22 shows in eight states in our region over the next month.
Nebraska will be hosting a series of shows running from Saturday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 21, in cities from one end of the state to the other. The first of these events will be in Atkinson at the Community Center. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
There are three shows starting in Saturday, March 6. One in Wisner, one in North Loup and one in Mitchell. The Wisner show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday. The Mitchell show will be held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Event Center. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday. No specific times were given for the North Loup event.
The next weekend has two shows. The first show is at Divots in Norfolk. It begins at 5 p.m., on Friday, March 12 and runs until 8 p.m. Then, it re-opens and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. The second show is the Hastings Military Show which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and then 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday. Hastings hosts its second gun show in as many weeks when the Four Rivers Gun Show opens at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 20, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Both of the Hastings shows will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Iowa has but one show listed; but, what a show. The Mid-America Gun Show, isn’t called “The Big Show” for nothing. Held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, the show is scheduled to start March 5, at 4 p.m., and run until 9 p.m. It will also be open March 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“There will be 400 tables with dealers from all over the Midwest,” said promoter Marv Krause. “That is a record for the 33 years we’ve been doing the show.”
He said that gun sales have been up about 600% from previous years. Although ammunition has become more scarce, especially for handguns. That won’t be an issue at The Big Show, Krause said.
Well-known dealers, such as Barry Bowers and Mark Sieh, will be bringing everything from collectible firearms to the newest rifles and all the accessories any enthusiasts may want.
Kansas also has a load of gun shows in the next 30 days. The first two begin Feb. 27. The Salina Gun Show is scheduled for Feb. 27-28. The Sand and Sage Collectors Show, being held in Garden City only runs the one day.
On March 6-7 Wichita hosts the Century II Gun Show. The next weekend is the Colby Gun & Coin Collectors Show from March 13-14. The 3i Dodge City Gun Show will be held Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20. That is when the R.K. Topeka Gun Show starts. It runs through March 21.
Colorado lists but one show in the next month. The Colorado Springs Gun Show will be from Feb. 27-28. Wyoming will have two shows. The Rock Springs Arms Show will run from March 5-7, then the Casper Arms Show runs Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 21. Minnesota also has two shows; both on the same dates. The Mankato Gun & Knife Show is March 6-7, as is the Deerwood Civic Gun Show.
The Dakotas team up for three shows. All are hosted by the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association and run consecutive weekends. The first is the Grand Forks Gun Show in North Dakota on March 6-7. The next is DTGCA’s South Dakota events: Mitchell Gun Show, March 13-14; and Watertown Gun Show, March 20-21.
