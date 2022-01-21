Agritourism owner offers tips for better employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Managing employees can be like herding cats, Hugh McPherson, owner of Maize Quest at Maple Lawn Farms in Pennsylvania, told those attending the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference here Jan. 6.

The fifth-generation farmer has grown an agritourism business at his York County, Pennsylvania farm and developed Maize Quest, which now has 80 locations in the U.S., UK and Canada.

He said he used to start with a bad attitude, especially about the young people applying to work in the agritourism portion of the farm.

“It’s your fault if they are great or terrible,” he said. “The good news is that you can do something about it. You can make it better for you and for them.”

Tip 1. Often, a defensive response from an employee reprimanded for not doing something is, “You never told me.” Tell them.

He offers an orientation, a thorough training period and creates lists about what to do to start and close each station. A “what should I being doing” list is clearly posted.

Tip 2. Set expectations. If that expectation is that people should be at work at 10 a.m., enforce it.

If somebody drops an “F-bomb” on a guest, they go home. There are no exceptions.

Tip 3. Set a good example. If you want an employee to do something right and you don’t do it, you are open to the “You don’t do it” employee comeback. He said this is the hardest one.

You can’t be swearing at the employees and follow it with, “Be nice to customers!”