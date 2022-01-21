Agritourism owner offers tips for better employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Managing employees can be like herding cats, Hugh McPherson, owner of Maize Quest at Maple Lawn Farms in Pennsylvania, told those attending the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference here Jan. 6.
The fifth-generation farmer has grown an agritourism business at his York County, Pennsylvania farm and developed Maize Quest, which now has 80 locations in the U.S., UK and Canada.
He said he used to start with a bad attitude, especially about the young people applying to work in the agritourism portion of the farm.
“It’s your fault if they are great or terrible,” he said. “The good news is that you can do something about it. You can make it better for you and for them.”
Tip 1. Often, a defensive response from an employee reprimanded for not doing something is, “You never told me.” Tell them.
He offers an orientation, a thorough training period and creates lists about what to do to start and close each station. A “what should I being doing” list is clearly posted.
Tip 2. Set expectations. If that expectation is that people should be at work at 10 a.m., enforce it.
If somebody drops an “F-bomb” on a guest, they go home. There are no exceptions.
Tip 3. Set a good example. If you want an employee to do something right and you don’t do it, you are open to the “You don’t do it” employee comeback. He said this is the hardest one.
You can’t be swearing at the employees and follow it with, “Be nice to customers!”
You can’t be late.
“It’s so hard to be perfect,” McPherson said.
He has an expectations guide for employees and lives by it. In the past he had an “I’m the boss” attitude and never apologized for anything. Now he frequently does when it is warranted.
“If I lose it in front of customers, I apologize in front of customers,” he said.
He also changed his interviewing methods. His method of conducting an interview was more like an interrogation.
“In 2009, I made a little girl cry,” he said.
It was supposed to be an interview to work at Maize Quest Fun Park, the happiest place north of Disneyland.
Now he asks four main questions to decide if the interviewee is someone he wants to work with. The candidates receive the questions before the interview. He asks them to tell him about four specific situations and how they would handle them. After they have responded to all four, he asks why he asked those questions. He often stumps the potential employee. If they come up with a good answer, they get the job, he said.
In the orientation, he tells them there are more applicants then there are jobs, which makes them want the job more. That used to be the case — it isn’t always now — but that statement is still in the information packet.
If the interviewees are under 18, parents sit in on the information about dress code and expectations. They help ensure the employees meet expectations, McPherson said.
Not all the employees are young. All those working in the winery must be over age 21 and there are several retirees employed. However, their hiring and orientation processes are the same, he said.
There are rewards. For those working over 40 hours, there is a $100 bonus. However, if someone falls short of expectations, they will get a clear warning and follow-through in a three-strike disciplinary system.
While help is wanted everywhere now, McPherson said he didn’t have a labor shortage in 2020 nor 2021. He gave all employees a $1 per hour raise in 2020. When 2021 seemed like a hard year to staff, he gave everyone another $1 raise. It costs him about $16,000.
He also raised prices. He added $1 to the ticket price for entry. With 30,000 people attending, he had an extra $30,000 income which helped cover extra costs of operating and giving raises that year.
“I think we need to pay people more than minimum. It’s worth $1 more to pay your respect and not have to replace them,” McPherson said.