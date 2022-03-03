3-D pea protein mimics lard

Fat plays a big role in plant-based “meats.” Animal fat in meat has a certain creaminess and mouthfeel that is difficult to replace. Researchers at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands have found a way to 3-D print a blend of vegetable oil and pea-protein paste that mimics lard in its structure.
“We were experimenting with different structures and that’s when the 3-D printer came into play,” said Simha Sridharan, a food-material scientist and former doctorate student at Wageningen. “With that it’s possible to create shapes that have the same build-up as the animal fats we try to replace. Our research wasn’t solely focused on foods; we see this as one of the possibilities. Other uses can vary from replacing synthetic polymers in dental fillers or scaffolds for generating soft tissues.”
The next step is to take the mixture into actual production as one of the ingredients in a plant-based burger. Researchers are working on that with the meat-analogue industry. The collaboration focuses on how to tastefully incorporate the fatty protein paste in plant-based “meats.”
