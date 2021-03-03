5G robotics trial to begin

The Small Robot Company, a British agricultural startup has joined a partnership to develop and enable rapid deployment of 5G to rural areas. The goal for the 5G robotics trial aims to improve productivity, yields and biodiversity while also reducing environmental impact.
Wessex Internet is one of the partners in the 5G RuralDorset project. It’s working with other industry players to trial uses of 5G connectivity in agriculture. The plan is to deliver high- and mid-bandwidth 5G solutions.
The partners are working to enable real-time capabilities such as quickly identifying pests and taking immediate action. They also seek to improve precision mapping and weeding, and to provide farmers live operational information such as soil moisture and crop emergence.
The trials will demonstrate wide-scale autonomy of robotic farming, such as development of a ‘5G-ready’ agricultural robot and a scalable “as-a-service” agricultural-robot product.
The Small Robot Company also will develop an on-farm 5G-enabled robot “kennel” to process large volumes of real-time data. A 5G-connected robot-handler app is planned to help remote operators see live data or take live control of the robot.
The trials will be conducted at the Ranston Farm 5G trial site in North Dorset, England. Visit smallrobotcompany.com for more information.