ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food-ingredient providers, recently updated its corporate identity. The company in recent years has made numerous portfolio adjustments for growth – involving divestitures, acquisitions and investments. The company stated it provides several solutions to meet opportunities presented by rapidly evolving global trends in markets, geographies and channels.
ADM’s evolution provides an opportunity to update the company’s identity aligned to the role it plays in an ever-important industry, said Juan Luciano, chairman and CEO of ADM. The company is building on its agricultural transportation and processing strengths. It’s also building on its growth in human and animal nutrition, innovation and customer-focused solutions. ADM is unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. The company’s purpose is reflected in the updated brand mark, website and other communications, he said. Visit adm.com for more information.