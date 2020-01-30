Historically underserved producers are eligible for the advance-payment option in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The option allows them to receive conservation-practice payments in advance of practice implementation.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program provides financial and technical assistance to address natural-resource concerns. Underserved producers meeting requirements are eligible.
- Beginning farmer or rancher – The person is new to farming or ranching or has operated a farm or ranch for fewer than 10 consecutive years.
- Socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher – The person is a member of a group whose members have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as members of that group without regard to their individual qualities.
- Veteran farmer or rancher – The person has served in the armed forces and hasn’t operated a farm or ranch or has operated a farm or ranch for fewer than 10 consecutive years. Also eligible are individuals who first obtained veteran status in the past 10 years.
- Limited-resource farmer or rancher – The person has a household income at or less than the national poverty level.
Eligible producers may request payments when they have final designs and job sheets and are ready to begin their Environmental Quality Incentives Program practices. Advance payments provide at least 50 percent of the payment rate for each practice. The funds must be spent within 90 days of receipt. Practices must be completed as agreed to in an Environmental Quality Incentives Program plan of operations. Producers also may opt to have the Natural Resources Conservation Service directly pay contractors or vendors. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "underserved producers" for more information.