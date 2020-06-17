Bill Page recently earned the 2020 Wisconsin Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award. Page, of Insight FS, has worked with specialty-crop producers across Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for more than 40 years.
The Certified Crop Adviser of the Year Award is designed to annually recognize a certified crop adviser who delivers exceptional customer service, is highly innovative, has shown that they are a leader in their field, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agriculture industry.
Page has been working out of the Insight FS Antigo location since he began his career in 1977. That’s more than four decades of honing his craft in everything from potatoes, to raspberries and cranberries, and even ginseng and Christmas trees. Visit www.growmark.com for more information.