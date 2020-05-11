A coalition of more than 35 agricultural organizations recently sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. Congress calling for specific improvements in the Paycheck Protection Program. A second round of Paycheck Protection Program relief recently was approved by Congress. But the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sectors received just 1.3 percent of the original $349 billion in the first round of funding that was quickly depleted, the coalition stated.
Less than 2 percent of the Paycheck Protection Program loans in the first round reached the agriculture industry, according to Marty Smith, president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. He expressed hope the second round would be more accessible to family farmers and ranchers, as well as more equitably distributed. The coalition’s letter highlighted its priorities for the next round of U.S. Small Business Administration loans.
Expedite approval of applications for rural lenders.
- Most of agriculture’s primary lenders haven’t administered Small Business Administration loans.
- Allow Farm Credit institutions to access the newly established Paycheck Protection Program set-aside for small financial lenders.
Provide guidance for agricultural applicants.
- Sole proprietors who file a Schedule F should be eligible to participate in the Payroll Protection Program.
- Allow businesses to use additional income documentation to qualify for the Payroll Protection Program.
Define “primary place of residence” in the Small Business Administration statute.
- The primary place of residence should be defined to clearly include H-2A guest workers; many of the workers spend more than half the year in the United States.
Rent and utilities should be included in the loan program.
- Rental payments for all business-related items should be included in the Small Business Administration loan program.
Increase eligibility cap for agriculture.
- An increase in the Small Business Administration’s eligibility cap for employees is essential for family farms and agricultural processors that employ more than 500 employees to continue operating and paying their employees.
Visit ncba.org and search for "coalition letter" for more information.