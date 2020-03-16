March 24 is National Ag Day. To celebrate the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Wisconsin Beef Council will host a live cooking demonstration on Facebook beginning at noon March 24. The event celebrates the National Ag Day theme of “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”
National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. The special day is designated to share with the public how food is grown, the role it plays in Americans’ lives and the U.S. economy. It also highlights various careers in agriculture. The public can celebrate National Ag Day in other ways as well.
Nominate a farmer
Wisconsin residents are invited to nominate someone who embodies “Agriculture: Food for Life.” Nominations will be accepted through March 25.
Finalists will be selected by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee and will be featured on social media. The winner will be selected by popular vote on Facebook. The winner will receive a $50 gift card to Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The top three finalists will receive coupons to Culver’s.
Sample foods
Wisconsin Farm Bureau and various commodity groups will host food-sampling stations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Madison West Hy-Vee at 675 South Whitney Way in Madison. Customers can sample Wisconsin-grown and raised food products and meet farmers who make it possible.
Visit bit.ly/NominateAFarmer20 to nominate a farmer. Visit facebook.com and search for “Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation” or “Wisconsin Beef Council” and wisagclassroom.org and agday.org for more information.