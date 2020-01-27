The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently hired Jayne Krull as the director of the Agriculture and Farm Center, a bureau of the agriculture department’s division of agricultural development. She will lead a staff of specialists whose jobs are to provide support and assistance in farm business and financial planning, transition and succession planning, production concerns, starting or exiting farming, conflict resolution, and counseling services.
She will oversee staff members who manage the Something Special from Wisconsin, Alice in Dairyland and Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin programs. She also will oversee agricultural-marketing boards and the cultivated-ginseng program.
Krull spent the past 17 years with GEA Farm Technologies, formerly WestfaliaSurge, a dairy-milking and food-processing equipment manufacturer. She served in marketing and product-manager roles. Most recently she was global service product manager for GEA's dairy-farming division.
Prior to working at GEA she was a senior agricultural-marketing consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s International Agribusiness Center.
She was raised on a 500-acre registered Holstein, hog and crop farm in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. She is a member of the Association of Women in Agriculture, National Agri-Marketing Association, National Mastitis Council Inc., National Young Dairy Leaders Institute and Wisconsin Holstein Association. She also is active in her local FFA Alumni. Visit www.datcp.wi.gov for more information.