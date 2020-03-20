A tutorial focused on Wisconsin Designated Agricultural Enterprise Areas is being offered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The tutorial will focus on how to draft a petition for the 2020 cycle. The deadline for petitions is June 19. The agency also provides assistance for parties wanting to host a public meeting for potential petitioners. Examples of successful petitions or boundary maps for currently designated agricultural-enterprise areas are available on the agency’s website. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Designated Agricultural Enterprise Areas" or contact DATCPWorkingLands@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-4611 for more information.
