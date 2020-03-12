Several Wisconsin agriculture organizations today urged the Wisconsin State Senate to pass bills important to Wisconsin farmers and the state’s agricultural economy.
The next critical step before moving to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ desk is passage of the bills by the senate. During the week of March 23 the senate is expected to reconvene for its last floor session. The organizations support these bills.
Water quality
Assembly Bill 789 and Senate Bill 724 and Assembly Bill 800 and Senate Bill 722 provide increased assistance for rural-well remediation.
Assembly Bill 796 and Senate Bill 718 provide funding for a pilot program to study reduction of nitrates in groundwater.
Assembly Bill 795 and Senate Bill 715 fund producer-led watershed protection grants and incentives to try innovative conservation practices such as cover cropping.
Assembly Bill 790 and Senate Bill 723 would increase funding for additional county land and water conservation agents.
“These modest investments by the legislature will pay huge dividends, both for water quality and for farm profitability,” said Kirsten Jurcek, beef farmer from Jefferson County. “Saving soil saves us money in the long term. Maintaining our rural property values also depends on us having clean water to drink and access to lakes and streams that are fishable and swimmable.”
Truth-in-labeling
Assembly Bill 515 and Senate Bill 463 require that any food identifying as a dairy product must include a milk-based source.
Assembly Bill 516 and Senate Bill 466 require any product identifying itself as milk must be sourced from the secretions of a mammal.
Assembly Bill 518 and Senate Bill 464 require any product identifying itself as meat must be sourced from the flesh of an animal.
Tom Crave, president of the Dairy Business Association, said, “These labeling bills are about fairness. Farmers pay millions of dollars into checkoff organizations to promote milk, cheese, beef, pork and more. We’ve made the investment, and the plant-based industry shouldn’t be able to ride on our marketing coattails.”
Dairy-processing growth
Special Session Assembly Bill 6 will allocate as much as $5 million in state investments to a new export initiative designed to help cheese makers sell more dairy products abroad.
Special Session Assembly Bill 7 invests $1 million in the impactful dairy-processor grant program at Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“Increased dairy exports and the creation of new, value-added specialty-dairy products are key to stabilizing markets for milk and increasing profitability for dairy farmers,” said Dave Buholzer, president of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and co-owner of Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, Wisconsin. “These investments in dairy processing are designed to strengthen every component of the industry’s supply chain and our rural communities.”
Refundable tax credit
Assembly Bill 873 and Senate Bill 818 would allow a producer to claim an income-tax credit of as much as $7,500 on farm-improvement taxes assessed on their business.
“The bill literally puts dollars into the hands of farmers,” said Dave Daniels, vice-president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. “Farmers fuel the local economy by paying a feed bill, employee or buying groceries for their family. When farmers succeed, our rural communities succeed.”
University of Wisconsin applied agricultural research
Assembly Bill 556 and Senate Bill 497 would properly account for time spent by UW integrated state specialists working with producers in the field to develop innovative farm practices.
Assembly Bill 627 and Senate Bill 563 would increase funding for UW-Division of Extension state specialists conducting applied agricultural research.
“UW integrated state specialists are specialized agricultural faculty who conduct cutting-edge research and lead farm Extension programs that are vital to the health of Wisconsin’s farm economy,” said Wisconsin cranberry grower Karl Pippenger of Pip’s Cranberries in Phillips, Wisconsin. “As technology and growing practices change, we need the latest scientifically sound information for our growers to maintain their commitment to sustainable farming. The researchers are essential to meeting that goal.”
Wildlife damage-abatement program
Assembly Bill 695 and Senate Bill 628 would allow the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to administer the current wildlife damage-abatement program directly and lift the monetary cap on individual damage claims. The bill also would encourage participation in the program by allowing bear traps to be placed on rented acres without opening the land for public hunting.
“This bill represents a commonsense solution for those farmers facing tens of thousands of dollars in losses due to wildlife damage to their corn crop,” said Zeb Zuehls, vice-president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers.
Organizations supporting the bills are the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, Cooperative Network, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association, Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants, GrassWorks and Farm Credit.
The preceding article was contributed by the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Cooperative Network and Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
Visit dairyforward.com and wfbf.com and wischeesemakers.org and wisconsinfarmersunion.com and cooperativenetwork.coop and wicorn.org for more information.