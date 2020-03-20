Thirteen agricultural-startup companies recently were selected from a pool of more than 500 startup companies to join the Thrive VI Accelerator cohort. The accelerator – now in its sixth year – continues to expand its presence in new regions around the world with winners from global pitch challenges.
Four of the finalists are from the United States. There also are finalists from Canada, Australia, Portugal, India and Chile.
- AGRI Marketplace
- Cattle Care
- ConserWater
- DiagamiRs
- GroGuru
- HiveKeepers
- InstaCrops
- Intello Labs
- Milk Moovement
- Platfarm
- Sol Gro
- Spornado
- Stream Technologies
Startups will meet with many of the accelerator’s corporate partners. The accelerator program will culminate in June with a pitch at the Forbes Agtech Summit. The winner is awarded as much as $200,000 and the opportunity to present at Forbes 30 under 30. SVG Ventures-THRIVE is comprised of agriculture, food and technology corporations, universities, and investors. Visit thriveagrifood.com for more information.