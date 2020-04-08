The AgGrowBOT Challenge, a competition featuring development of autonomous devices and other innovations, will be held in May at Purdue University’s Agronomy Center for Research and Education. It will be held in conjunction with GENAG Day, which will feature educational experiences for junior high and senior high school students.
On GENAG Day students can learn about innovations and career opportunities in agriculture. Interactive exhibits will focus on farm management, soil health, rural broadband and other topics.
AgGrowBOT Challenge will feature both agricultural-device and robotic-equipment competitions. Collegiate teams may enter either or both. The device competition will feature entries designed to solve problems through novel approaches to agricultural processes. Examples include software development, remote-data implementations and handheld devices.
The BOT competition tasks entrants to build an autonomous device capable of finding, identifying and eliminating weeds in a wheat field. The self-powered vehicles will be tested in field conditions without direct input from an operator.
AgGrowBOT Challenge and GENAG Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at Purdue University’s Agronomy Center for Research and Education at 4540 U.S. Highway 52 West in West Lafayette, Indiana. The BOT competition will begin at 8 a.m. and the agricultural-device competition will begin at 1 p.m. May 8. Spectators are welcome to attend both competitions.
Admission and parking are free. Visit ag.purdue.edu/aggrowbot for more information.