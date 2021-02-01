Agribusiness Classic highlights election, award winners

The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic. The event typically is held each year in Madison. But due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the 2021 event was hosted online.
The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association named its 2021-2022 officers and new board members during its annual meeting.
- President – Rob Evans of Rosen’s Inc.
- Vice-president – Howard Hartmann of Hartmann Farms LLC
- Secretary – Tony Grapsas of Jay-Mar Inc.
- Treasurer – Garry Gard, Didion Inc.
- New board member – Steve Hellenbrand of Insight FS
- New board member – Jeff Hodge of Heartland AG Systems
- New board member – Ladd Pettit of Middleton Farmers Cooperative
The association also recognized recipients of the 2020 Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Awards.
- Distinguished organization award – for exemplary industry professionalism – Rosen’s Inc.
- Education Award – for leadership and commitment to educational excellence – Cyndi Wentland, Intentional Leaders
- Outstanding Service to Industry – for dedication and support to the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association and its members – Randy Tenpas, Fox Valley Technical College
- Friend of Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Award – Rep. Gary Tauchen
- President’s Service Award – for dedication, service and leadership – Tom Hoffman, ProVision Partners
- Board Member Service Award – for full-term board of directors service – Scott Firlus, United Cooperative, Tom Hoffman, ProVision Partners, and Joe Kennicker, Greg’s Feed & Seed
The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association provides more than $20,000 in scholarships each year to students from across the state. Recipients of the association’s 2020-21 scholarships were recognized.
- Bryce Rufener, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Mitchell Oswald, UW-River Falls
- Laurel Deitch, UW-Stevens Point
- Blake Crubel, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
- Marisa Radloff and Lydia Kildahl, Northcentral Technical College
- Alexis Lins and Noah Mast, Fox Valley Technical College
- Tamra Lawrence, Western Technical College
- Megan Krueger, Lakeshore Technical College
- Ryan Erickson, Collin Weltzien, Lindsey Augustine and Cortney Zimmerman, Wisconsin Association of FFA members
During the Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic the association unveiled its new webinar series. The webinars will be held the third Wednesday of each month. The program is free to members. Visit bit.ly/WABAWebinars for more information.
The 2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic was held Jan. 11-14. The next Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic is scheduled to be held Jan. 11-13, 2022. Visit wiagribusiness.org for more information.