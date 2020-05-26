The fee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program will continue to be waived. Fertilizer and pesticide businesses normally pay the fee when renewing their license. Farmers pay it when purchasing fertilizer. The fees are placed in a fund to help pay for handling agrichemical spills. When the fund remains greater than $1.5 million, the department may waive the fee.
The fee holiday will extend through June 2021 for fertilizer sales. It will extend through the 2020-2021 license year for other licensees. The surcharge is based on the level of the Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program fund on May 1 of each year. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is then required to review the funds and decide whether to continue the fee holiday. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "ACCP fund and surcharges" for more information.