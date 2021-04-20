 Skip to main content
Agricultural-classification survey underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently mailed the National Agricultural Classification Survey to determine who should receive a 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service requests that each person who receives the survey respond by May 3. Even if a recipient believes the survey doesn’t apply to them, the USDA requests that they respond online to at least the initial screening questions.

The once-every-five-year Census of Agriculture is a leading source of facts about American agriculture. The National Agricultural Classification Survey ensures that everyone who produces and sells – or would normally sell – $1,000 or more of agricultural products in a calendar year has a voice by being represented in the agriculture census, said Rater.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service encourages recipients to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey. Completed questionnaires also may be mailed in the prepaid envelope provided.

Individuals who didn’t receive the survey should visit agcounts.usda.gov/getcounted. Visit nass.usda.gov/go/nacs or call 888-424-7828 for more information.

