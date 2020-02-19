The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University will host in April the Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference. The conference will feature several panel discussions.
- managing risk in the face of disasters
- differentiating between manipulative conduct and legitimate market activity
- transitioning from London Inter-bank Offered Rate to Secured Overnight Financing Rate and other alternative-reference rates
- long-term trends in grain and oilseed futures positions
- how changes for futures-commission merchants shape risk management
More information will be available in March. The conference will coincide with an open meeting of the commission March 31 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. It will be the first open meeting held by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission outside of Washington, D.C. The conference will be held Apr. 1-2 in Overland Park, Kansas. Visit k-state.edu/riskmanagement for more information.