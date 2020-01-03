Three new agricultural-enterprise areas have been designated in Wisconsin’s Clark, Grant and Sauk counties. Agricultural-enterprise areas are a part of the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Starting Jan. 1 about 74,148 acres in the three counties will be eligible to enter into farmland-preservation agreements. That will bring Wisconsin’s farmland-preservation total to 40 agricultural-enterprise areas in portions of 27 counties, 112 towns and the Bad River Reservation.
New areas
- The South Fork, Clark County agricultural-enterprise area will encompass 20,417 acres in the towns of Mead and Reseburg. The petitioners plan to preserve large contiguous blocks of agricultural lands, encouraging investment in the agricultural economy, and providing technical assistance to farmers to meet soil- and water-conservation standards.
- The Castle Rock, Grant County agricultural-enterprise area encompasses 23,040 acres in the town of Castle Rock. Petitioners plan to promote upland best-management practices, protect the Snow Bottom State Natural Area, and preserve the six Class I and Class II trout streams in the Blue River Watershed.
- The Bear Creek, Sauk County agricultural-enterprise area encompasses 30,691 acres in the town of Bear Creek. Petitioners plan to preserve existing agricultural and forestry land uses; encourage future land uses promoting balance among property values, environmental protection and economic opportunity; and encourage regenerative farming practices.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has authority to designate as many as 2 million acres for agricultural-enterprise areas. Visit farmlandpreservation.wi.gov for more information.