Agricultural lender hired

Leah Urso has been named to the agricultural lending and business-banking team at State Bank of Cross Plains. She will serve farmers, agribusiness owners and local businesses throughout Dane County. Urso earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in communications/public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
She was raised on a Registered Holstein dairy farm. She also owned and showed Registered American Quarter Horse Association horses as well as Registered Holsteins. As an FFA president in high school, she was awarded Wisconsin’s Outstanding Agriculture Girl scholarship. Visit sbcp.bank for more information.