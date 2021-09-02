Agricultural-strategy manager hired

The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin recently hired Ricardo Costa as its new agricultural-strategy manager. Costa will help the organization advance its work with farmers to improve soil health and protect water quality in Wisconsin’s lakes and streams.
Costa previously served as a Michigan State University-Extension field crops educator and plant-pathology instructor. He is a certified crop adviser and 4R nutrient-management specialist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from the Federal University of Mato Grosso in Brazil. He also earned a master’s degree in plant sciences from the University of Missouri.
The Nature Conservancy works with Farmers for Sustainable Food to support six farmer-led groups in Wisconsin’s Calumet, Dane, Door-Kewaunee, Lafayette, Sheboygan and St. Croix counties. The groups are implementing conservation practices to improve sustainability and protect water quality. The Nature Conservancy provides farmers with incentive funds to adopt new practices such as cover crops and reduced tillage.
Costa will work with the farmers to add new practices, help track their outcomes, and reach out to other farmers to share information and lessons learned. He also will help advance The Nature Conservancy’s Midwest agricultural strategy, which is focused on nature-based solutions that help to sustainably provide people with food and water. Visit nature.org and search for “Wisconsin” for more information.