Agricultural-trade advisers appointed

Sixty-seven individuals recently were appointed to serve on seven agricultural-trade advisory committees. The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee is comprised of senior representatives from the U.S. agricultural community. They provide advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade-policy matters.
Members of the agricultural technical advisory committees provide guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors. They were appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Appointment of federal advisory committees occurs on a cyclical basis. The advisors that were recently appointed or reappointed are primarily replacing members whose terms expired Jan. 15. The USDA and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative started the recruitment process in October 2020. They did so to ensure the committees were fully staffed and that new advisors could begin service as soon as their predecessors’ terms expired, according to the USDA.
The new group of appointed advisors will serve until 2025. Applications are encouraged at any time and will be considered for future appointments. New and reappointed advisors, by committee, are:
Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee
- John Bode, Corn Refiners Association
- Michael Dykes, International Dairy Foods Association
- Barbara Glenn, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- William Glen Gordon, American Soybean Association
- Karis Gutter, Corteva Agriscience
- Bob Hawk, The Munger Companies
- Ryan LeGrand, U.S. Grains Council
- James Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation
- Chris Novak, CropLife America
- Vince Peterson, U.S. Wheat Associates
- Julie Anna Potts, North American Meat Institute
- James Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council
- William “Collin” Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
Trade in Animals and Animal Products Committee
- Kent Bacus, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- James Bailey III, Walmart Inc.
- Dr. John Clifford, United Egg Producers
- Colleen Coyne, Food Export USA – Northeast
- Dr. Rachel Cumberbatch, Animal Health Institute
- Warren Gfeller, Stranger Valley Ranch
- Cassandra Kuball, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative
- John Newton, American Farm Bureau Federation
- Kimberly Ratcliff, Caney Creek Ranch
- Michael Schumpp, North American Meat Institute
- Patti Smith, DairyAmerica
- Kent Swisher, National Renderers Association
- Osei-Agyeman Yegoah, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University
Trade in Fruits and Vegetables Committee
- Alicia Alder, North American Blueberry Council
- Mark Haney, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation
- Matthew Lantz, Cranberry Marketing Committee
- Molly O’Conner, CropLife America
- W. Kam Quarles, National Potato Council
- Harvey Reed, Louisiana Association of Cooperatives
- Alicia Rockwell, Blue Diamond Growers
- Will Callis, U.S. Apple Export Council
Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds Committee
- Nate Blum, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board
- Greg Braun, Border Valley Trading
- Ray Gaesser, Gaesser Farms
- Douglas Michael Grennan, The Scoular Company
- Brian Healy, U.S. Grains Council
- April Hemmes, Hemmes Farms
- Rosalind Leeck, U.S. Soybean Export Council
- Matthew Rekeweg, Corteva Agriscience
- Christy Seyfert, American Soybean Association
- Randall Henry Suess, Suess Farms
- Craig Willis, Growth EnergyRice Federation
Trade in Processed Foods Committee
- Andrew Anderson, Western U.S. Agricultural Trade Association
- Abigail Blunt, Kraft Heinz Company
- Patrick D’Ambrosio, Pacific Valley Foods Inc.
- Matthew Foley, American Frozen Food Institute
- Carlos Gonzalez, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.
- Jason Grove, Abbott
- Kimberly Houlding, American Olive Oil Producers Association
- Elizabeth Johnson, SNAC International
- Brooke Markley, Leprino Foods Company
- Becky Rasdall, International Dairy Foods Association
- Dave Shogren, U.S. International Foods LLC
- Seth Wilen, American Trading International Inc.
- Leonard Williams, North Carolina A&T State University Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies
Trade in Sweeteners and Sweetener Products Committee
- Jennifer Cervantes, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc.
- Paul Farmer, CSC Sugar LLC
- Eddie Jude Lewis III, Eddie Lewis Cane Farms LLC
- Jack Pettus, American Sugar Cane League
- Judy Clayton Sanchez, U.S. Sugar Corporation
- Paul Steed, Sweetener Users Association
Trade in Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts Committee
- Patrick Atagi, National Industrial Hemp Council
- Gregory Harnish, Birdsong Peanuts
- Michael Klumpp, MAK Enterprises LLC
- Richard Pasco, Mars Wrigley
Visit fas.usda.gov/atacs for more information.