Wisconsin agriculture is a $104.8-billion industry and provides 435,700 jobs, according to a study by Steven Deller, a community-development economist at the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and an agricultural economics professor at UW-Madison. The study was completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It examined the economic impacts of agriculture at the county level using data from 2017.
“Although data for the county reports don't reflect activity in recent months, they do provide a basis and perspective of agriculture trends,” said Heidi Johnson, director of the UW-Extension Agriculture Institute.
Family-owned farms, food processors and agriculture-related businesses generated thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues. Highlights from the study are featured.
- In 36 Wisconsin counties agriculture impacts 3,000 or more jobs; 5 of those counties have more than 10,000 agriculture-related jobs.
- In 42 Wisconsin counties agriculture stimulates more than $500 million in industry sales.
- In 18 Wisconsin counties agriculture generates more than $32 million in sales, property and income taxes.
The research findings can help communities and agricultural leaders make informed decisions that leverage Wisconsin’s agricultural strengths. The study was made possible with support from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Visit go.wisc.edu//i0ja99 for more information.