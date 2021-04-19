Agriculture viewed as part of climate-change solution

Consumers view agriculture as part of the solution to climate change rather than the problem, according to a recent study by Cargill. People who said that climate change was important to them also rated livestock and agriculture lowest in negative impact compared with other industries. More than one-third of respondents in Cargill’s global Feed4Thought survey expressed confidence in agriculture’s ability to limit its contributions to climate change.
The survey featured responses from 2,510 consumers representing the United States, France, South Korea and Brazil. Transportation and deforestation were ranked as the greatest contributors to climate change. Fifty-nine percent of the respondents said national governments bear the greatest responsibility for addressing climate change.
Fifty-seven percent of the respondents saw companies involved in beef production and 50 percent saw cattle farmers as responsible for reducing the environmental impact of livestock.
Consumer views varied by region. But the survey found that about 80 percent of consumers around the world who indicated climate change as important reported a willingness to make a change in the type of food they purchase. About half said they’d be willing to pay a premium for a product with a low-carbon footprint.
One-fourth of the respondents said they'd purchase more beef if cattle were fed an additive or used other technology to reduce methane emissions.
The survey suggests a need to further engage consumers on existing efforts in agriculture to address climate impacts, methane emissions and sustainable practices, Cargill stated. Visit cargill.com for more information.