To identify trends in the agricultural workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, AgCareers.com recently conducted two surveys of agricultural employers. The recruiting company also conducted two surveys of employees and job seekers. Its findings have been published in the “Agribusiness Workforce Preparations for COVID-19: Highlights Report.”
Survey results indicate that most agricultural employers now have a pandemic business-continuity plan in place. Employers’ main coverage plan for sick or absent employees is work rotation. The companies are working to minimize exposure among staff with on and off schedules. More than 80 percent of the employers responding to the survey haven’t taken action to manage employment numbers. But for those that have acted furloughs were the most frequent step. About half of the employers stated they’re still evaluating summer-internship plans.
One-third of employees reported that they’re now working from home because of COVID-19. About 80 percent of the employee-respondents said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted their employment status. If there was a change, the most common was reduction in hours. Forty-six percent of job seekers and employees say they’re exploring their job options, which remained steady from the first survey.
AgCareers.com continues to survey agricultural employees, candidates and employers on COVID-19’s impact on agriculture. Visit agcareers.com and search for "COVID-19 resources" or contact agcareers@agcareers.com for more information.