Developing research-based information and guidance for farmers looking to diversify income through agritourism is the goal of researchers led by an agricultural economist at Pennsylvania State University.
“We know agritourism can potentially help keep farms in business, but less than 1.5 percent of all U.S. farms engage in it,” said Claudia Schmidt, assistant professor of marketing and local-regional food systems at the Pennsylvania State University-College of Agricultural Sciences. “Many farmers report regulatory hurdles, lack of technical assistance and other barriers to entry or to expanding their operations.”
She and her colleagues plan to develop a research-based resource for agritourism-support organizations such as agritourism associations, municipalities, conservation authorities, business chambers, destination-marketing organizations and agritourism operators.
The three-year project will examine laws, regulations and level of support for agritourism in each state and compare them with a set of economic indicators. That's expected to indicate why some counties are more effective at supporting agritourism enterprises. The team also will use social-network analysis to understand how agritourism operators interact with one another and supporting organizations.
The team then will develop and pilot-test outreach materials for farmers, policymakers, agricultural lenders and insurers, and county, regional and statewide support organizations. The team is comprised of researchers from Penn State, the University of Vermont and Oklahoma State University. Visit aese.psu.edu for more information.