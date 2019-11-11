The upcoming Perennial Farm Gathering will focus on agroforestry and pastured livestock. The event will feature presentations and panel discussions about farm marketing, financing and land access. Also planned are workshops on chestnuts, hazelnuts, and elderberries.
The keynote speech will be delivered by Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquín, president and CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance. He will discuss some of the advances occurring in the area of integrating tree crops with livestock.
The Perennial Farm Gathering will be held Dec. 6-7 at the Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Visit www.savannainstitute.org and click on "events" for more information.