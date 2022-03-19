Alice in Dairyland candidates selected

Six candidates recently were chosen to compete for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position. They are Amber Cafferty, Amelia Hayden, Courtney Moser, Taylor Schaefer, Samantha Schuessler and Charitee Seebecker.
Prior to being selected as final candidates, each applicant completed an application and preliminary interview. The candidates are preparing for a three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals scheduled for May 19-21 in Wisconsin’s Dane County. The selection process involves agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question-and-answer session, individual interviews and candidate presentations.
The 75th Alice in Dairyland will be announced at the conclusion of the finals May 21, and will begin her term July 5.
Amber Cafferty was raised on her family’s dairy and poultry farm in western Wisconsin, active in 4-H and FFA. She earned in 2019 bachelor’s degrees in agricultural communications and marketing, and animal science from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. After graduation she returned to her family’s farm before accepting a full-time position with Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin as a marketing and development coordinator.
Amelia Hayden has been involved in both 4-H and FFA in Walworth County, Wisconsin. She served as a Wisconsin State FFA vice-president in 2017-2018 and as Wisconsin State FFA president in 2018-2019. She's graduating in May with a bachelor's degree in agriculture education from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She interned with Vivayic Inc., which included developing agriculture-literacy resources, planning-training webinars and collaborating on media campaigns.
Courtney Moser was raised on Dream Prairie Holsteins, a registered-Holstein dairy farm, involved with 4-H, FFA and the Wisconsin Holstein Association. She earned in December 2020 a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She served an internship as an editorial intern for Progressive Dairy. She has been employed as the digital-marketing strategist for Valley Fudge & Candy in Coon Valley, Wisconsin.
Taylor Schaefer was raised on her family’s beef and crop farm in Racine County, Wisconsin. She interned in 2021 at the Mayer Beef and Folk Song Farm, where she broadened her knowledge of the "Something Special from Wisconsin" program and connected with consumers. She has since joined the Animal and Dairy Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a digital-media intern. She also serves as a farm assistant for the Mid-West Farm Report. She will graduate in May with bachelor’s degrees in animal sciences and life-sciences communication, and a certificate in digital studies.
Samantha Schuessler was raised on her family’s dairy farm near Antigo, Wisconsin, involved in 4-H and FFA. She earned in 2020 a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and a minor in agricultural communications from California Polytechnic State University. She interned in 2019 for CentralStar Cooperative, then worked for Sartori Cheese making wheels of cheese and also working in sales in the Midwest. She currently works for The Hershey Company as a retail-sales representative.
Charitee Seebecker was raised on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm in Juneau County, Wisconsin, involved in FFA and 4-H. She earned in 2018 a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business with an emphasis in communications and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Seebecker served as an Ameri-Corps farm-to-school specialist for Juneau County. She currently works at the Wisconsin Holstein Association as the director of sales and membership. She also is a news broadcaster at Hometown Life News in Tomah, Wisconsin.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit aliceindairyland.com for more information.