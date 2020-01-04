Individuals interested in becoming the 73rd Alice in Dairyland may submit applications; they must be submitted by Feb. 3 to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Alice in Dairyland’s job is to cultivate relationships with media outlets, write and deliver speeches at events, and use social media to promote Wisconsin agriculture. The one-year full-time contractual position with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection starts June 1.
To be eligible candidates should possess certain qualifications.
- considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture
- at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations
- public-speaking experience
- willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends
Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are at least 21 years old. The position is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, but Alice in Dairyland is expected to travel extensively throughout the state.
Interested individuals should submit an application, cover letter, resume, three professional references and a summary of qualifications by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Preliminary interviews will be held Feb. 22. They may be conducted via Skype or in person. Following the preliminary interviews as many as six candidates will attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 13-14. Finalists also will attend a three-day interview process May 14-16 in Walworth County, which culminates in the selection of the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "becoming Alice" or contact Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov or call 608-224-5116 for more information.