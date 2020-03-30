Six candidates are moving closer to being selected the 73rd Alice in Dairyland. Following an interview process in the next eight weeks, the next Alice in Dairyland will be chosen at the conclusion of the Alice in Dairyland Finals. The event is scheduled for May 14-16 at various locations in Wisconsin’s Walworth County.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. “Alice” is employed for one year by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Alice makes presentations about the state’s agriculture industry to the public and interfaces with the media. The 73rd Alice in Dairyland will begin serving June 1.
The six finalists are Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls, and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.
Rachel Gerbitz’s earliest memories are from her family’s small dairy farm. Although her family transitioned away from the farm when she was young she was involved in 4-H and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. She pursued a degree in dairy science and life-sciences communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. There she was involved in the Badger Dairy Club, the Collegiate Farm Bureau and the Association of Women in Agriculture. She has held various marketing roles with AgrAbility of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dairy Youth Program and the Collegiate Farm Bureau. After graduating in 2019 from UW-Madison, she began working for Pioneer as a dairy promoter in northeastern Wisconsin. Gerbitz raises registered Jersey heifers.
Erica Helmer represents the seventh generation of her family to work on her family’s Registered Holstein farm. She has been involved in 4-H and FFA. She was a 2016 National FFA Dairy Production Placement Proficiency Winner. She attended UW-River Falls where she graduated in May 2019 with a degree in dairy science, with a science option. There she was involved in Dairy Club, the Collegiate Farm Bureau, Alpha Zeta and Block and Bridle. She led her dairy-judging team to top honors at the Intercollegiate Dairy Judging Contest during the 2018 World Dairy Expo. She works in customer care at Genetic Visions-ST. She also coaches the Sheboygan County 4-H dairy-judging team.
Stephanie Hoff was involved in her FFA chapter and showing pigs at the Clark County Fair. She earned a degree in life-sciences communication at UW-Madison. She also was involved with the Association of Women in Agriculture. She interned with the Wisconsin Farms Oral History Project, the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant. She also hosted a radio show where she featured women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. After graduating from UW-Madison in December 2019, she took a reporting position with WisBusiness and WisPolitics.com.
Kaitlin Konder is the fifth generation of her family to be raised on a dairy farm. She was involved in 4-H and FFA and showed dairy cattle at both her county fair and the Wisconsin State Fair. She served as a vice-president of the Wisconsin State FFA. She also served as the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair. She recently graduated from UW-River Falls, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with a finance emphasis. Konder plans to become an agricultural-loan officer.
Julia Nunes was raised on her family’s Registered Holstein dairy farm. She was involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club. She earned degrees from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in agricultural communication and marketing and animal science. She minored in agricultural- and food-business management and horticulture. She was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority. She served as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair. She also interned at Redhead Creamery. Upon graduation, she accepted a position with Kinni Hemp Company in River Falls.
Grace Schroeder was raised on a family farm. She studied public relations at St. Cloud State University. There she combined her passion for Wisconsin agriculture and communication while working at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Pasture Pride Cheese and Kickapoo Valley Ranch. She also served as a Warren’s Cranberry Princess and Miss Cashton. She will complete college in May earning a degree in public relations with a minor in marketing.
Alice in Dairyland travels throughout the state teaching rural and urban audiences about Wisconsin’s agricultural industry. Alice cultivates relationships with media outlets, writes and delivers speeches, and uses social media to share stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals.
Each year a different Wisconsin county hosts the Alice in Dairyland interviews and finals activities. Walworth County is the host county for 2020. Visit aliceindairyland.com or contact Debbie.Gegare@wi.gov or 608-224-5115 for more information.