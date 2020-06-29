Julia Nunes recently was selected as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. In the position she'l work as a communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Her job will be to educate the public about the importance of Wisconsin's agriculture industry.
Nunes was selected during the Alice in Dairyland finals events held in Delavan, Wisconsin. Thanks to collaborative efforts between the Wisconsin agriculture department and the Walworth County Alice in Dairyland Committee – which also will host the 2021 finals – several adjustments were made to the 2020 finals to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
Nunes was raised on her family’s Registered Holstein dairy farm near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. In her teen years she was involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club.
Nunes studied at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority. In 2017 she served as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair. She also served as an intern at Redhead Creamery.
Nunes earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural communication and marketing, and animal science. She also minored in agricultural and food-business management, and horticulture.
“As Alice, I’ll explore Wisconsin’s agriculture and share my discoveries and knowledge gained with consumers and producers throughout the state,” she said.
Visit facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland or twitter.com/Alice_Dairyland for more information.