Faced with an extended period of depressed commodity prices growers are looking for other cropping options. The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension has launched a new podcast series to provide growers research-based information on new and alternative crops.
Each episode of “The Cutting Edge: a Podcast in Search of New Crops for Wisconsin” focuses on a single crop featuring interviews with researchers, growers and other movers and shakers. Current episodes include information about hazelnuts, hops, industrial hemp, Kernza, malting barley and prairie strips. New episodes will be posted about every two weeks
“We want to give growers in-depth knowledge and information about emerging and alternative crops to help them decide whether to pursue an opportunity,” said Jason Fischbach, UW-Extension agriculture agent for Ashland County and Bayfield County, and one of the organizers and co-hosts for the podcast. “We also want to provide growers and stakeholders an inside look at what it takes to develop new markets for the crops.”
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/cutting-edge for more information.