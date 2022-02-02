Antimicrobial resistance studied

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are working to identify the extent, genetic mechanisms and potential consequences of bacterial tolerance to antimicrobials. Certain antimicrobial agents, such as membrane-targeting proteins from plants and bacteria, have been proposed as a method to protect plants from destructive bacteria. The treatments inhibit or kill microbes to prevent yield loss and food spoilage.
“While plants produce an array of their own antimicrobial peptides that kill microbes, we’ve discovered that bacteria can tolerate membrane-active peptides, a phenomenon termed 'persistence,’” said Kevin Hockett, an assistant professor of microbial ecology at Penn State.
That persistence complicates the effectiveness of antimicrobial treatments. It can speed the evolution of resistance, further impeding the ability to use the agents for long-term disease control.
Hockett’s team will examine the use of naturally produced toxins and tailocins — bacterial proteins that can inhibit or destroy harmful bacteria — to prevent disease and support plant-disease resistance.
“Our long-term goal is to understand the prevalence and mechanisms of the survival strategies to maximize the efficacy of membrane-disrupting antimicrobials and minimize the potential for resistance,” Hockett said.