The search for genes that underpin important crop traits could be hastened with a new computer application. The app was developed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
Known as the Pathway Association Studies Tool the app enables users to build on results of genome-wide association studies of crops. The studies look at a crop plant's genome for marker regions called single nucleotide polymorphisms. Finding the markers near the gene or genes encoding a desired trait can flag location of those genes. That can help plant breeders follow the trait's inheritance and expression and facilitate plant selection.
But genome-wide association studies’ use of a statistical threshold means that only markers with the strongest gene associations are identified. That can blind researchers to the presence of other markers that don’t meet the threshold. They are no less meaningful to their studies, said Marilyn Warburton, a geneticist with the Agricultural Research Service’s Corn Host Plant Resistance Research Unit in Mississippi State, Mississippi.
The app takes an additional step known as metabolic-pathway analysis. The added step doesn't just find interesting markers that genome-wide association studies miss. It also reveals important biological information about their associated genes and how each contributes to the biochemical assembly of a plant trait, function or response.
Warburton's use of both genome-wide association studies and pathway-association studies already has led to identification of genes in corn for resistance to corn earworm and Aspergillus flavus, a mold that produces aflatoxin. Unchecked corn earworms feed on corn silks and kernels, causing damage that fosters Aspergillus growth and aflatoxin contamination.
Research about the Pathway Association Studies Tool recently was published in Plants and on the MaizeGDB website. Visit mdpi.com and search for "Pathway Association Studies Tool" and maizegdb.org for more information.