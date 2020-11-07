Argentina's Ministry of Agriculture recently granted approval of wheat that has been genetically modified for drought tolerance. The HB4 trait increases wheat yields by as much as 20 percent and is currently the only drought-tolerance technology for wheat and soybean crops in the world, according to its developer Bioceres Crop Solutions.
Argentina's regulatory clearance follows the approval of HB4 for soybeans in the United States and Brazil. Commercialization of HB4 wheat in Argentina is contingent upon import approval in Brazil, which purchases about 85 percent of its wheat from Argentina.
Regulatory processes for HB4 wheat are advancing in the United States, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Bioceres also plans to initiate regulatory processes in Australia and Russia, and certain countries in Asia and Africa.
Drought-tolerant HB4 wheat is a patented seed technology developed by Trigall Genetics, Bioceres' joint venture with Florimond Desprez. The latter is a wheat-genetics company. HB4 is integrated with wheat varieties and is branded as EcoWheat. Visit biocerescrops.com for more information.