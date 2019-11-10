A research collaboration that will involve incorporating artificial-intelligence technology into soybean-research projects recently was formed by BASF and NRGene. The latter company’s GenoMAGIC artificial-intelligence technology is expected to enable more comprehensive evaluations to accelerate trait discovery and breeding.
NRGene’s breeding platform is a cloud-based solution for managing genomic diversity of species. It can analyze large volumes of genomic data, enabling plant breeders to relate genomic sequences with beneficial traits. The companies will begin their work in soybeans. NRGene already has accumulated large amounts of data in soybeans, according to Gil Ronen, the company’s CEO. Visit nrgene.com or basf.com for more information.